Wade G W & Inc. Sells 1,265 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of UGI by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

UGI Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $38.60 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $47.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

