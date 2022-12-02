Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

NYSE:BABA opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.58 billion, a PE ratio of 214.86, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

