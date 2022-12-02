Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

HDB stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.