Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $385.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.81. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.802 per share. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

