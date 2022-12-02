Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,224 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIO by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,586,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,552,000 after purchasing an additional 549,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NIO by 229.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NIO by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday. China Renaissance cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

NYSE:NIO opened at $12.09 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

