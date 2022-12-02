Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,883 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UDR were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 183.2% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at UDR
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UDR Stock Down 1.4 %
UDR opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $61.06.
UDR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 310.20%.
UDR Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UDR (UDR)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.