Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,614 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,333 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,088 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $103,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $41,358,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,610 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 59,074 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.1 %

LVS opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CICC Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

