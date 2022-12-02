Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $117,160,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 127,736,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 819,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aegon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aegon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 228,802 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aegon Price Performance
Aegon stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.
