Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Aegon in the first quarter valued at $117,160,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 127,736,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 819,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aegon by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Aegon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,377,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 228,802 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aegon from €4.70 ($4.85) to €5.00 ($5.15) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aegon from €5.90 ($6.08) to €5.70 ($5.88) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.46) to €5.50 ($5.67) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

