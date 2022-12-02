The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 84.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Clorox by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

