Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MO opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.