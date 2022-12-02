Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 128.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

