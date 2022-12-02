Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.81 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of CHKP opened at $134.50 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

