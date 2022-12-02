Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 514,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after acquiring an additional 472,926 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after purchasing an additional 543,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $44.93 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.49%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

