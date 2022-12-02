Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $189.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.68.

