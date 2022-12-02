CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 114,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 960,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,775. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

