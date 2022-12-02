Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of West Fraser Timber worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $1,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $1,114,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $1,935,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 55.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFG. Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on West Fraser Timber in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Articles

