Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

