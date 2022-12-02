Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $229,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 240,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,178,000.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

