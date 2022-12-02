DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $116.12 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

