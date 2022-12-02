Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,678 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after purchasing an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

