Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 145,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,032.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 19,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 219,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,914,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.55.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $186.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $230.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

