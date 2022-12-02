American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in American Electric Power by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Cfra reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

