Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $369.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.63 and its 200 day moving average is $353.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $719.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.87.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.