Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $219.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.76 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.53.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

