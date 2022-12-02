Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.77 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,129 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

NYSE:AEM opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

