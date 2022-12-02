Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

NYSE:SUI opened at $147.10 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

