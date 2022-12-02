Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,012 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $133.61 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $134.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

