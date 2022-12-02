Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.04 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 42.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 200,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 190.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 54.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Equity Residential by 166.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 148,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 92,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 12.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR opened at $64.65 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

