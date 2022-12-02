TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 299.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $165.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.