Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 314 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLY stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $101.67.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

