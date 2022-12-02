Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

