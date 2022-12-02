Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 146 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 903,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $106.74 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.