iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,816 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

IXN stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

