Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 56,477 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Best Buy worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,486,000 after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after purchasing an additional 420,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,633 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,616 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

