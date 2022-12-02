Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 506.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EQT were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Insider Activity

EQT Stock Performance

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $41.52 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

