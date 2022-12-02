Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $259,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of FAPR stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

