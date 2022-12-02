Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 321.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 143,673 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 412,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 41.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after acquiring an additional 405,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 32.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

