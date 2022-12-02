Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 57,395 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,395 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,041,000. Main Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 352,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

