Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VOOG stock opened at $229.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.38 and a 200 day moving average of $226.82. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

