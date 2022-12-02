Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.86

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 29930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVAX. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($4.36). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.31) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Novavax by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

