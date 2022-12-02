Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.86

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 29930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NVAX. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Novavax by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
