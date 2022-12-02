Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 18,268 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 347.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70,741 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 250.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 119,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

