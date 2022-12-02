Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $200.00

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 201 ($2.40), with a volume of 172791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.12).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.53. The company has a market cap of £244.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3,133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand; and various emergency plumbing services under the Metro Plumb brand name.

