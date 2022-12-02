Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.18% of Acuity Brands worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

AYI stock opened at $188.72 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day moving average of $171.65.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

