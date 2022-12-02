Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $500,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $246.49 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $350.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.79.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.