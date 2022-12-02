Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hexcel by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,878 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 101,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

