Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after buying an additional 348,875 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plug Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after buying an additional 495,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,831,000 after acquiring an additional 58,174 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

