Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.