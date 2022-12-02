Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DELL opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.71. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

