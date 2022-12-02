Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,351,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 339,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,111,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,779,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

