Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 50.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 18.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

CHTR opened at $389.16 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $693.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.05 and its 200-day moving average is $416.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.